2019 Saveur Blog Awards – “Most Groundbreaking Voice”
I was just recently informed by my dear Sahar @sahars.plate that Intifooda was selected as a finalist in the 2019 Saveur Blog Awards in the “Most Groundbreaking Voice” category. Out of 15,000 nominations, 66 finalists were selected. It’s humbling (and a bit unbelievable) that […]
Arabic Summer Dinner – Samak Mashi
What to do when it’s 99F in Boston? Cook in your apartment that has no central AC, of course. Cover all the windows with sheets to keep out the sun, old country style. Get your scientist friend (who is also your resident bartender) to make […]
Easy Arabic Summer Lunch
A few weeks ago I had some friends over for Arabic food. Though I’ve known them a few years, busy schedules and life responsibilities have prevented us from getting together for a meal in quite some time, and homemade lunch/dinner seemed like the perfect opportunity […]
Strawberry Mint Sharab, or, “Shrub”
I was recently browsing the shelves of a local specialty market with a friend, when she suddenly picked out a plum-hued glass bottle and proclaimed, “they have shrub!” Because I am quite literal, I looked around for low growing plants to no avail. Fortunately my […]
Kifta bi Tahina: Arabic Meatballs in Tahina-Lemon Sauce
By now you know I take dimly-lit photos on my prehistoric iPhone SE. I also don’t do fancy plating or much food styling, which is surprising for someone as concerned with aesthetics as I am. It’s one part laziness and partially that I prefer […]
Warak Dawali: Stuffed Grape Leaves
Warak (leaves) dawali (grape vine) is what you may more commonly know as dolmas (the Turkish word for fill or stuff). Warak dawali is the Palestinian version, and instead of dolma, our word for stuffed is mashi. The fact is, we love to stuff everything: eggplant, […]
Lamb & yogurt stew (laban Immo)
Rasha S. made a special request for this one because it reminds her so much of her childhood in Jordan. This lamb and yogurt dish is made across the Eastern Mediterranean in Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, and Syria. Having never made laban immo (literally, “milk of […]
Labneh: Strained yogurt cheese
Lush, creamy labneh
Ode to Tahina, the ultimate nut butter
Oh, tahina, the raw paste of the toasted, hulled and ground sesame seed (simsim, in Arabic). You are slathered on kifta like an Arabic ketchup, whisked into a sauce for falafel and shawarma or dressings for salads, cooked with stuffed vegetables, make hummus hummus , […]
Sambousek: Savory Pastries
It’s officially this time of year again: And so, in an effort not to develop a case of Seasonal Affective Disorder, I took up pastry-making last Sunday. Sambousek are delightful, buttery half shells filled with savoury ingredients, most traditionally stuffed with lamb, onions, spices, and […]